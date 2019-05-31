|
August 24, 1932 - May 24, 2019
Richard Conn was a San Antonio arts visionary. He was a loving husband, dedicated father and doting grandfather. His natural kindness and generosity garnered him many loving friends along life's journey.
He grew up in Pleasantville, Iowa and went to college on a football scholarship. His job brought him and his growing family to San Antonio in 1962.
Richard always had a passion for art. In 1976 he opened his first gallery. He later founded the Nueva Street Gallery in La Villita. His work was displayed across the world. In 2017, he was awarded the San Antonio Art League's Onderdonk Purchase Award.
Richard was preceded in death by his first wife Phyllis West Conn and daughter Barbara Conn. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda Clark; Daughters Debra Baethge, Pam Fox (Ted), Trisha Sekula (Henry); Sons Jim Conn (Andrea) and Robert David Conn; 10 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 4 p.m. June 2 at SAY Si, 1518 S. Alamo Street.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Richard's name may be made to the San Antonio Art League and Museum or SAY Si.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2019