Richard Dominguez Trevino on July 4th 2020 in San Antonio Texas began his life everlasting with our Lord and Savior.

Born Nov. 24, 1956 Ricky was above all a people person with an enormous heart. When befriended by those fortunate enough to cross his path, Rick was generous, loving, and whimsical. He was a loyal Son, Brother, Father, and Friend, who will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. Love and kindness best describe him.

He is survived by sons Richard Trevino, and Jose Trevino. Sisters Yolanda Trevino, Carol Sierras, and Paula Walsh. Brothers Alvino III Trevino and Robert Trevino. In laws Tony Sierras and Lorraine Trevino. Close family friend Sendy Forkey, as well as 14 nephews and nieces, 5 grandchildren and countless relatives, friends, and co-workers who will forever love him.

Services will be announced and held as soon as public safety allows.