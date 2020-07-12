1/1
RICHARD DOMINGUEZ TREVINO
1956 - 2020
Richard Dominguez Trevino on July 4th 2020 in San Antonio Texas began his life everlasting with our Lord and Savior.

Born Nov. 24, 1956 Ricky was above all a people person with an enormous heart. When befriended by those fortunate enough to cross his path, Rick was generous, loving, and whimsical. He was a loyal Son, Brother, Father, and Friend, who will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. Love and kindness best describe him.

He is survived by sons Richard Trevino, and Jose Trevino. Sisters Yolanda Trevino, Carol Sierras, and Paula Walsh. Brothers Alvino III Trevino and Robert Trevino. In laws Tony Sierras and Lorraine Trevino. Close family friend Sendy Forkey, as well as 14 nephews and nieces, 5 grandchildren and countless relatives, friends, and co-workers who will forever love him.

Services will be announced and held as soon as public safety allows.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
