ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Richard Klamm
Richard E. Klamm Obituary
April 6, 2019
Richard Earl Klamm, born October 15, 1932, entered his heavenly reward on April 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Joan Elaine Francis Klamm and his son, Gregory Michael. Richard is survived by his children, Richard and his wife, Stacey and children Christine, Caleb and Daniel; Cynthia her husband Sonny (Rios) and their daughter Ashley; and Anthony and his wife, Sondra.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 11, at 6:00 PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, April 12, at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the San Antonio Humane Society in Richard's name.

Condolences may be sent to the Klamm family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019
