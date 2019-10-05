|
|
Richard E. Moultrup born on January 16, 1928 in Buffalo, New York entered into rest on September 26, 2019 at the age of 91 years.
He was an active member of the San Antonio Area Metal Detecting Club, Southwest Gem and Mineral Society, and the Geological Society of San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie S. Moultrup and is survived by his daughter, M. Mimi Moultrup; brothers, Doug Burg and partner, Evelyn Zeitz, David Burg, and Johnny Stefaniak and wife Sharon; the love of his life, Marilyn V. Toepperwein; and his faithful companion, Mickey, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30p.m. at the Alamo Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection United Methodist Church at 7709 Knowlton Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78263 with Rev. David Rivera and Rev. Tim Adams, officiating.
Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 5, 2019