July 22, 1923 Was born in Jefferson, Iowa on July 22, 1923 to Floyd F. Elliott and Flora Buswell Elliott. Richard graduated from Jefferson High School and entered federal service with the U.S. Army during World War II and again during the Korean War. Richard retired from 37 years of federal and civil service from Ft.Sam Houston on October 21, 1978.
Richard is survived by his daughter Diane Dunn and her husband Patrick R. Dunn and daughter Barbara Stalbird and her husband Bob Stalbird, and his grandchildren, Kevin Hartung and his wife, Sarah, and Karen Pack and her husband Mike of Corpus Christi, his great grandchildren Harlow and Grant Hartung and Brynn and Noah Pack. Richard is survived by his sister, Rita Clark and her husband Melvin Clark of Des Moines, Iowa, and many adored nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margaret Fay Elliott, his parents, Floyd and Flora Elliott, his brothers, Robert Elliott, John Elliott, Donald Elliott, Eugene Elliott, Eldon G. Elliott, Harold Elliott, sisters Marguerite Elliott Cavalier, and Betty Elliott Cory, and his brothers-in-law, Darrel Cory of Boone, Iowa and Wilbur Cornitius and wife, Art Cornitius.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019