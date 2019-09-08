|
|
June 9, 1927 - September 3, 2019
Richard Forrest Wilson, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. He was born June 9, 1927 in Cameron County, Texas to Forrest H. and Anna Fern (Young) Wilson. He faithfully served in the United States Navy and retired from Civil Service in 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles Wilson; and sister Dorothy Wilson. Dick is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hazel Wilson; children Richard Lyle Wilson and wife Jane, Sue Relder and husband Damon, and Chris Wilson and wife Pam; grandchildren Ricky, Elizabeth, Crystal, Autumn, Kyle and Austin; 12 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
SEPTEMBER 14, 2019
10 AM
COKER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Pastor Damon Relder will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, s, or another organization of your choosing.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019