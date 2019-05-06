August 12, 1941 - May 3, 2019

Richard "Dick" F. Lord, 77, went to be with the Lord and beautiful wife, Ginger on May 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He passed away exactly 10 months and one day after losing the love of his life-a true love story. He was born on August 12th, 1941 in Fairfield, California to his parents, Joyce and Gibson Lord. He lived in Coulee City for nine years before moving to Shelton, Washington. He excelled in sports as a basketball and football player and then graduated from Shelton High School in 1959. He then went on to graduate from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon with a degree in Economics and continued his education by earning a Masters at Auburn University. While in college, he joined the ROTC and then he went into the United States Air Force. Dick completed Officer Training School and Pilot Training- a lifelong dream. While in Pilot Training in Arizona, he met ASU student Ginger Mays. They were married June 20, 1964. He was a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War and was honored to receive four Distinguished Flying Crosses. Joy was born in 1968 and then Jill came along in 1970. Soon after, the opportunity of a lifetime arose with an assignment to be an Exchange Pilot for the Red Pelican Aerobatic Flying Team with the Royal Air Force based in Little Rissington; outside of London, England. After England, he was stationed at Air Force Bases in Lubbock, Tx; Montgomery, AL; Wichita Falls, TX; the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and then retired as the Group 2 Commander of Officer Training School at Lackland, AFB. He retired on a Friday and then began his 30+ year career with Merrill Lynch in San Antonio, Texas. Travelling and spending time with their Merrill Lynch, golfing, tennis, bridge and lake friends was always a highlight. After retirement, he enjoyed golfing, Spurs games and going to their Horseshoe Bay lakehouse. Family was the most important thing to him and he enjoyed going to all of his five grandchildren's various events and always wore the appropriate color to support each of their teams. His grandchildren and their friends knew him as "Didi". Forever in our hearts he will be and now dancing again with his wife, Ginger. Dick was a member of the Boys Scouts, Beta Theta Pi, the Club at Sonterra, the Argyle, Los Allegradores, and the Petroleum Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Ginger Lord. Dick is survived by daughters, Joy and her husband, Triple Fuhrmann, Jill and her husband, Bobby Burk; grandchildren, Jillian, Jenna Belle and Carly Fuhrmann, Abby and Jimmy Burk; brother, Gary Lord and his wife, Temmy; sister, Connie Lord; and brother, and sister-in-law Barney and Mary Mays.



GRAVESIDE WITH MILITARY HONORS

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8, 2019

9:00 A.M

FT. SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH



CELEBRATION OF LIFE

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8, 2019

10:30 A.M.

ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

825 E. BASSE ROAD



Reverend Michael Crocker to officiate. Honorary Pallbearers are Rex Amini, Dan Bates, Bill Burk, Bobby Burk, Jimmy Burk, Dick Eigenbrot, Rick Evans, Triple Fuhrmann, Bill Klesse, Gary Lord, Jim Magness, Barney Mays, Lewin Plunkett and Eldon Roalson



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Texas Biomedical Research, PO Box 760549, San Antonio, Texas 78245.



