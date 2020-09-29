Richard Foster Page, Sr., born on August 3, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama, went to his eternal home in heaven on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. His family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church Boerne. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio in a private ceremony.

Richard accepted Christ at the age of 20. He served in the USAF from May 12, 1954 to May 31, 1976. He was stationed in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia, and Texas, and also served tours in England, Germany, and Vietnam. He served his entire career in the medical administrative field, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant.

Richard had experience in small business as owner and co-owner. He answered God's call to full-time Christian service at 40, and was licensed and ordained to the Gospel Ministry by Northwest Hills Baptist Church in San Antonio. Richard attended UTSA, SW Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, and Dallas Baptist University, graduating with a Masters of Divinity from SW Theological Seminary in 1981. Richard was lovingly called "Pastor Page" by most all who knew and loved him. His first Pastoral call was to Calvary Baptist Church in Butzbach, Germany. Richard went from there to First Baptist Church Rheinland-Pfalz, Petersburg, Germany. After he returned from overseas, he pastored Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Boerne. Retiring from there, he was Senior's Pastor at FBC Boerne for a while. During, after and between his years of service as a pastor, Richard was active in prison ministry and volunteering at Lackland AFB helping retirees with benefits, as well as various other ministries.

While in Europe Richard collected and became familiar with working on antique clocks. He loved traveling with his family while stationed all over the world, and he visited many countries with his wife. He was an avid fan of both football and basketball. Richard had a great sense of humor, and everyone loved him and his heart for ministry. He will be missed by the many, many people whose lives he touched.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Violet Maradel Page. He is survived by his three children, Richard F. Page, Jr., Michelle E. Parkin, and James D. Page; his grandchildren, Richard Page III, Jessica, Jaime and Jeana Page, Danielle Doemel, and Andrew Parkin; his great-grandchildren, Jaxon Doemel, Kaleb Page, and Tristan Page; as well as many nieces and nephews who adore him. His legacy continues with a great-granddaughter soon to be born.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne.