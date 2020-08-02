1/1
Richard Fragoso Jr.
1955 - 2020
Richard Fragoso Jr. age 65, entered eternal rest on July 18, 2020.

He was born on June 9, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas. He was welcomed into heaven by his adoring mother, Rebecca Reyes Fragoso; sister, Sylvia Perez; niece, Melody. Richard will be greatly missed by his twin brother, Robert (Terry), Reynaldo (Margaret); nieces and nephews, Christy, Francesca (Darin), Andrea (Javier), Rene (Cristal), Bianca (Joey), Christopher (Barbara); great nieces, Elisa, Adelyn, Corabelle, Olivia, Camila, Elliana, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and good friends.

Richard was a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle, and loyal friend to many. He enjoyed going to the casinos, eating out, and gatherings with family and friends. He devoted 28 years working for Walmart. The family would like to give a special thanks to his good friend Joe.

A Visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., Sunday August 2, 2020. A private chapel service and burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery will be held on Monday August 3, 2020.

"We love you Richard and we will miss your sense of humor and your sense of style."




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
