|
|
Richard Frontman, age 92, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on November 19, 2019.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claire, son Stephen, sister Eleanor Teitelman, brother-in-law, Charles Teitelman, and nephew Carl Teitelman. Richard is survived by his son, Kenneth Frontman, and daughter-in-law, Diane Frontman, daughter, Sally Frontman, and grandchildren, Carter William Cain, Daniel Colin Frontman and William Lawrence Frontman. Richard is also survived by his niece, Ellen Teitelman-Wilsker and Ellen's husband Stuart Wilsker, and grand nieces Jaime Wilsker, Ashley Teitelman, and Jessica Teitelman and their mother, Debbie Teitelman.Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He studied Theater at Penn State University and later in life enjoyed an acting career on stage and screen. He was a dress designer and owner of Richard Frontman, Inc. in the 1950's through the 1970's, and then served as President of Frost Bros., headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. He survived two wives following Claire's death in 1983 of lung cancer: Marjorie Navran-Frontman of Kansas City, Missouri, and Charlotte Schwartz of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, his high school sweetheart. He was a Penn State Alumni and an avid Penn State football enthusiast.
A graveside funeral will be held on November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd, Atlanta, Georgia 30360 with Rabbi Jordan Ottenstein officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Dor Tamid or the .
Richard's love and generosity to his family was unwavering, and he will be dearly missed by friends and family.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019