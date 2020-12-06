BGen Richard Elliott Hearne, 85 passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Army Resident Center in San Antonio, TX. Richard was born October 13, 1935 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jayne; a son, Dr. Steve Hearne (Linda); a daughter, Stefani Cunningham (Alan), TX; 6 grandchildren, Colby Vignes (Doug), Dr. Jason Hearne (Christina), Callen Hearne (Abbi), Bryson Hearne, Dr. Wesley Cunningham (Meredith), Makenzi McInnes (Kalab); 4 great grandchildren; and his best friend and constant companion, Baylee, his 9yr old schnauzer.

A visitation for Richard will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, Texas. A funeral service will occur Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, Texas. A graveside service will occur Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or donors@stjude.org.

