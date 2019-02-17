|
2-17-39 - 1-22-19
Richard James Lanigan age 79, of Helotes and San Antonio Texas, formerly of CT. Beloved soulmate of Jacqueline, passed away on Jan. 22, 2019, with Jacqueline by his side. Son of the late Harvey and Arline Lanigan.
Richard served 8 yrs in the Connecticut National Guard, attaining the rank of Staff Sargent. He was a tool and die maker for "Pop" Fastener Division of Black and Decker Corp. in Shelton CT, for 42 years, retiring in 1999.
He was a 4th Degree member of the Ancient Order of Hiberians in America, by the Round Tower Club of Kings Count Brooklyn, New York. He served as Treasure for the Valley A.O.H. in Derby, CT. and Vice President for the A.O.H. Columkille, Division I, in San Antonio, Texas.
Richard was an avid golfer who loved to help other players having difficulty with their game. He was a kind, gentle loving man, who put the needs of others first. Richard always ended his visit with friends and strangers by saying, "be well, be safe, be happy." He had a strong faith in God, and lived by his faith. Determination and Dedication was his philosophy on life.
Jacqueline, would like to thank the ICU nurses, in MSTH, where Richard lived the last 2 mo of his life. Our angel nurses Renee Gonzales, Stephanie Simloke, Jennifer Martinez, Yosh Pangwei. Special thanks to our wonderful friend, Dr. John Holcomb who was always there to support Richard through-out his battle with pulmonary fibrosis, Dr. Phoebe King, who was with Richard in his final hour of life, and last but not least Dr. Andrew Wong who supported me through the end. Memorial mass will be held Febrary 19, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd. SA TX.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019