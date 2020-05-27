Richard James Lawson II
Richard James Lawson II went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 51 years.He enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, cooking and bar-b-quing. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Daniel William Lawson; grandparents, Oscar W. and Elia Lawson, Epifanio and Pauline Ortiz.He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Torres; grandchildren, Leanna and Nathan Torres; mother and stepfather, Gloria and Ramon Borrego; sisters, Deborah Villarreal, Raquel Borrego (John Savage), Christina Buck (Jeremy), Diane Smith (Joey); brother, Michael Borrego (Rebecca); also numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Southside Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.Funeral services will depart the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29th for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m.. Entombment will follow in San Fernando III Cemetery. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.southsidefuneralhome.com Services entrusted to:


Published in Express-News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
MAY
28
Rosary
07:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church
