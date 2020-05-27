Richard James Lawson II went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 51 years.He enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, cooking and bar-b-quing. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Daniel William Lawson; grandparents, Oscar W. and Elia Lawson, Epifanio and Pauline Ortiz.He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Torres; grandchildren, Leanna and Nathan Torres; mother and stepfather, Gloria and Ramon Borrego; sisters, Deborah Villarreal, Raquel Borrego (John Savage), Christina Buck (Jeremy), Diane Smith (Joey); brother, Michael Borrego (Rebecca); also numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Southside Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.Funeral services will depart the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29th for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m.. Entombment will follow in San Fernando III Cemetery. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.southsidefuneralhome.com Services entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on May 27, 2020.