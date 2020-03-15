Home

Richard Sheehan
Vigil
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Oblate Madonna Residence Chapel
5722 Blanco Road
San Antonio, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Oblate Madonna Residence Chapel
5722 Blanco Road
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Following Services
Oblate Cemetery
Rev. Richard James Sheehan OMI

Rev. Richard James Sheehan OMI Obituary

Rev. Richard James Sheehan, OMI, was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 2, 1935 died in San Antonio on March 13, 2020 at the age of 85 years.

Fr. Sheehan professed vows as a member of the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate on May 31, 1955. After his Philosophical and Theological Studies at the International Scholasticate in Rome, Italy, he was ordained to the priesthood on July 12, 1961 in Rome.

After ordination, Fr. Sheehan received his first obedience to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Edinburg, Texas. He remained in Texas at Midland (St. Ann), San Antonio (St. Mary's), Laredo (St. Augustine), San Benito (St. Benedict), Huntsville (St. Thomas), McAllen (Our Lady of Perpetual Help), Corpus Christi (Holy Family), Mission (Our Lady of Guadalupe), San Juan (St. John the Baptist), Brownsville, (Immaculate Conception Cathedral), Roma (Our Lady of Refuge), McAllen (Sacred Heart Parish).

He continued ongoing education courses at Notre-Dame University in Indiana in 1989. He retired to Oblate Madonna Residence in San Antonio in 2007.

This year, Fr. Sheehan would have celebrated his 65th Anniversary of First Vows. One of fourteen children, he is survived by numerous siblings, nieces and nephews mostly in the Chicago area.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Funeral services will be held at Oblate Madonna Residence Chapel at 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas. A Vigil/Rosary will be held on Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be March 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately in Oblate Cemetery.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oblate Madonna Residence, 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
