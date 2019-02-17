|
|
September 9, 1941 - February 8, 2019
Richard Kleinjan (September 9, 1941- February 8, 2019). Survivors: Sons David Kleinjan (Beverley) and Mark Kleinjan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Kleinjan, Emily Kleinjan, and Tina Gotthardt; great grandson, David. Siblings: Evalin Doucet, Monica Lowery, Delphine Briseno , Michael Kleinjan, and Teresa Loutzenheiser.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betty Kleinjan, along with parents, Evaline Millette and Clarence Kleinjan; siblings, Nancy Pauley, Fred Kleinjan, Tim Kleinjan, Mary Tarkington, Robert Kleinjan; grandson, Joshua Kleinjan.
Richard joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962 where he began his life long career as a photographer. In 1964 he began employment with SWRI, retiring after 20+ years.
Richard found happiness the last few years attending church, having lunch with friends, feeding backyard birds, & squirrels, & spoiling his house cats. He was a kind man with a giving heart that will be missed by many.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019