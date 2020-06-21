Richard L Rodriguez "The Legend"

65 years of family love. 19 years of love for his grand children.Grandpa was able to hold every one of them at birth.Grandpa was always up for adventure with his grand kids. From feeding the fish, to just plain being silly. Always went to events for the kids when his children couldn't make it.Every birthday party Grandpa always brought extra treats just in case there wasn't enough.

Olivia said last night-"You are now an angel."

You will be missed grandpa but never forgotten.

We Love you.

Sincerely your grandchildren,

Jeremyah "JJ", Adyson "Addie", Anthony "Ant", Olivia "Livy", and Sean Michael "Shawny Bananas"