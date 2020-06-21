RICHARD L RODRIGUEZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD L's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L Rodriguez "The Legend"

65 years of family love. 19 years of love for his grand children.Grandpa was able to hold every one of them at birth.Grandpa was always up for adventure with his grand kids. From feeding the fish, to just plain being silly. Always went to events for the kids when his children couldn't make it.Every birthday party Grandpa always brought extra treats just in case there wasn't enough.

Olivia said last night-"You are now an angel."

You will be missed grandpa but never forgotten.

We Love you.

Sincerely your grandchildren,

Jeremyah "JJ", Adyson "Addie", Anthony "Ant", Olivia "Livy", and Sean Michael "Shawny Bananas"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved