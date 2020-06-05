Lt. Col.(Ret) Richard "Dickie" Lane Nash, age 74, passed on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on April 14, 1946 in Augusta, AR to Rev. Charles W. Nash and Agnes V. Webb, LPN of McCory, AR. Richard had great affection for all of his family. He was a 1964 graduate of Magnolia High School; in 1971 received his B.S. degree at the USAFA in Economics and Political Science focusing on International Communications; in 1974 received an M.A. in Counseling and in 1978 a M.B.A. from Louisiana Tech University. To highlight his early career, he was a member of the Daedalian Fellowship, an USAF Instructor Pilot, Flight Commander and Wing Chief of Inspections, Aircraft Commander, Aide de Camp, AWACS Squadron Commander, and retired as an USAF Lieutenant Colonel. He had over 4500 military flight hours and received many honors for his service. He then was a Boeing Aircraft Instructor pilot and assistance site manager, and held an FAA ATPL. He studied at the College for Financial Planning at Denver and received his CFP certification. Richard served as an investment advisor for USAA and for military families through Zieders, as well as serving on the Financial Planning Association of San Antonio and South Texas Board of Directors.Richard was gentle, kind, and humorous as well as being an excellent mentor, teacher, friend, brother, grandfather, father, and adoring husband. His greatest loves were studying God's Word, caring for his family and friends, spoiling his grandchildren and pets, researching genealogy, and tending his garden. His parents and his younger brother, Joseph G. Nash, preceded him in death. Richard is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Janie L. (Merritt) Nash; son, Christopher R. "Bear" Nash and wife, Alaina M. (Brown) Nash; daughter, Leigh Lain "Lolly" (Nash) Walker; four amazing grandchildren: A.J. Walker, Lauren E. Walker, Jackson P. Nash, and Harper Leigh V. Nash; as well as numerous other family members with whom he was very close including, three sisters, Joyce Nell (Lynwood Cathey), Smackover, AR; Camile (Don Lenderman), Dover, AR; Jacqueline (Dr. Daniel Ford), Washington, AR; three brothers, Dr. Horace Daniel Nash (Betsy Sakariassen), Seguin, TX; Dr. Dewayne Nash (Joann Waldrip) Santa Barbara, CA; and Charles D. Nash (Joyce Faye Miller), Stephens, AR; sister-in-law, Darlene McAdoo, wife of Joseph Nash, Mt. Holly, AR; brother-in-law, Donigan Merritt (Holly Murten). Everyone who knew him says he was a well-respected and very good man.Services will be held virtually. Those wanting to participate, please reach out to the family for details. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for donations in honor of Richard to be made at local food banks or to Northern Hills United Methodist Church (www.nhumc.org).