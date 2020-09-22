My father, Richard Larry Jordan, a fifth generation Texan, passed away on the morning of September 16th, 2020. He was born in Austin, Texas, on January 20th in 1938. He grew up in Austin where he would describe an idyllic boyhood filled with adventure, the Boy Scouts, where he achieved his Eagle Scout, spending summers at his uncle's farm in East Texas, learning to shoot and hunt. From the time he was young he had a deep love for the adventure of the outdoors, and later on enjoyed spending much time with family, hunting in the Hill Country and South Texas, and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico off of Matagorda. Enlisting in the Marine Corps at seventeen, he would serve five years, stationed in Puerto Rico, and in the far east as an aviation mechanic, competing on the USMC judo team in Japan, until his honorable discharge in 1960. Attending the University of Texas from 1960 to 1964, he was very active in student government, his fraternity Beta Theta Pi, and was an avid Longhorn fan. Moving to San Antonio in 1965, he worked in a brokerage on the NYSE as an account executive, was a founding member of the San Antonio Bachelor's Club, serving as its president for a term, before marrying my mother Louise Oppenheimer in 1968, and becoming a father when I was born in 1969. He worked in commercial real estate, welcoming the birth of my brother, Alexander, worked as an assistant line manager for a company at the San Antonio International Airport and attained his private pilot's license while there. After his marriage to my mother dissolved, and he returned to college, receiving his undergraduate degree from Trinity University in Political Science and History in 1976. Accepted into the graduate school at Trinity, he worked towards his masters degree, and also took courses in education, receiving his teachers certificate, and began to teach in public school for a time, eventually working for Northrop in a position training Saudi Arabian military personnel here in San Antonio. After his time there, he went back into public education where he would spend the rest of his career until his retirement. He taught special education, history, social sciences and honors classes in SAISD, at Lanier High School, Mark Twain Middle School, and at Sam Houston High School. It was early in his career in education that he met his second wife, Anne Edwards Lancaster, marrying her in 1982, joining our families and we gained two sisters in her daughters, Lori and Kim. He attained his Master's Degree in Education Administration from Texas A&I, Kingsville by commuting there on weekends, but chose to not move into administration because he felt he could do the most good for his students as an educator. In his retirement, he and Anne enjoyed traveling, taking frequent trips to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and to Lake Charles, Louisiana, as well as regular family get togethers for Longhorn football games What he most enjoyed was spending time with his family and being a grandfather. A devout Christian, he was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alamo Heights.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Billie R. A. Jordan, his mother, Doris Shanklin Biggs and her husband, Reginald, as well as his younger brother, Jay Allan Jordan. He is survived by his eldest son, Jay Allan Jordan II, his wife Gina and their children, Megan and Trey, his youngest son, Alexander Joske Oppenheimer Jordan, his wife Raquel and their children Sabrina, Olivia, Mia, and Anthony, his eldest daughter Kim Lancaster Russell, her husband Will and their sons Travis and Beau, his youngest daughter Lori Lancaster Koehler, her husband Scott and their daughter Margaret, as well as his cousins Steven Biggs, Trey Shanklin, and their families. Burial service to be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, September 25th at 9:15 AM, but due to the pandemic will be limited to 50 people, with memorial service to follow at 10:30 AM at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Alamo Heights.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, of whatever charity you wish. Hook 'em.