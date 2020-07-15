1/1
MAJ. RICHARD LEE NAYLOR SR. (USAF RET.)
1930 - 2020
Maj. Richard Lee Naylor, Sr. (USAF Ret.), age 90, passed away on June 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 23, 1930 in Platte City, Missouri. Richard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lola Naylor. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Naylor; his children, Richard Naylor, Jr. and Kristina Smith; his grandson, Daniel Lakey; his great grandson, Jaeden Lakey; and his brother-in-law, Col. Charles D. Collins, III.

Richard proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Air Force and then served the City of San Antonio for another 22 years as a Systems Analyst.

Richard was a lover and rescuer of dogs for many years.

He bred and trained

champion Keeshonds.

In light of that fact, the family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the San Antonio Humane Society at www.sahumane.org.

The graveside service will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, July 16th at 10:45 am.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
