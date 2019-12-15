Home

Finch Funeral Chapel - Nixon
308 E. Third St.
Nixon, TX 78140
(830) 582-1521
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Nixon, TX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Nixon, TX
1956 - 2019
Richard Lynn Wagener Obituary

Richard Lynn Wagener, age 63, of Nixon, entered eternal rest on December 11, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born to Ann Brelsford Wagener and Wilbern Lee "Bill" Wagener on July 12, 1956, in Gonzales, Texas.

Richard graduated high school as Salutatorian from Nixon ISD in 1974, completing twelve years of perfect attendance. Richard delighted in telling stories of the '74 senior trip with his beloved classmates. He was a past President of the Nixon FFA and received the Lone Star Farmer Award from the State of Texas. He attended SWT in San Marcos and was a member of the Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was a past President of the Nixon Chamber of Commerce, a past President of the Nixon Lion's Club, and a past Worshipful Master of the Nixon Masonic Lodge #985 A.F. & A.M. Richard was a member and past Trustee of the First United Methodist Church of Nixon.

Richard absolutely loved to work and took great pride in that work. Upon completing any job, he left the worksite knowing he need not return. He loved the art of "haggling" in making any deal and found great joy in the pursuit of that deal. Richard had a passion for working on equipment and tractors. He loved to tinker with machines, dismantle them to the core and rebuild them with mechanical integrity. Likewise, Richard demonstrated a similar passion for the relationships he enjoyed with friends and family. He was always first to offer a helping hand to any friend in need and to the end, he was his mother's boy.

Richard is survived by many loving family members and many, many friends.

Funeral Service

Tuesday,

December 17, 2019

11:00 AM

First United Methodist Church, Nixon, Texas

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church. Pastor Rhonda Troll will officiate the service with interment following at the Nixon Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers: Richard Bryce Wagener, Cook Millington, Bodie Wagener, Hilmer Wagener Jr., John Sample, Wade Gordon, Norman Coleman, and Scott Schendel. Honorary Pallbearers: Too many to be mentioned. You guys know who you are and what your friendship means.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 20, Nixon, TX 78140; or to Pink Door, 2424 W. Holcombe Blvd #102, Houston, TX 77030 https://pinkdoornonprofit.org/

Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC, Nixon, TX (830) 582-1521. The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
