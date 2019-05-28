|
|
July 17, 1952 - May 20, 2019
Richard Marcotte, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend, joined the spirit in the sky on May 20, 2019. Rich was born in Hays, KS July 17, 1952 and grew up in Hoisington, KS. He was a proud alumnus of Kansas State University and played in the marching band and Brass Ensemble. Rich was a retired electrical engineer who was always a hardworking, unique, innovative and creative problem solver. Rich, never wasteful, could and would re-purpose almost anything, often saving materials for years until that perfect fit was found. He did the right thing and had his family's best interest in mind.
Rich enjoyed grilling and shared his classic Marcotte potatoes at many block parties and neighborhood get-togethers. He was always generous, kind, strong, witty, and friendly. He treated strangers like family and made time for everyone. Rich is preceded in death by Harold Marcotte, L. Darline Marcotte, and infant siblings Ross and Rosemary. Rich is survived by his amazing wife Joan, two sons, Zach and Luke, daughter- in-law Meredith, grand- daughters Caitlyn and Kyliegh, his little sister Renee, brother-in-law Andy, a clan of Marcottes including Aunt Ruth and Uncle Lyle, an expanding circle of cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbors and friends, and the damn dog Una.
A Visitation at 2:00 pm and Memorial Service at 3:00 pm will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Saturday, June 1. Burial to be at a later date at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Palco, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Express-News on May 28, 2019