ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
For more information about
Richard Peña
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
747 S.W. 39th St.
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
747 S.W. 39th St.
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
747 S.W. 39th St.
San Antonio, TX
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Richard Mario Rivera Peña


1943 - 2019
Richard Mario Rivera Peña Obituary
June 26, 2019
Reverend Richard Mario Rivera Peña, beloved son, brother, and uncle was called to Eternal Rest, June 26, 2019, at the age of 75. Fr. Richard was born to Jesus and Elvira Pena on November 6, 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968; after which he joined the Holy Cross Order as a Brother in 1980, and earned a degree in Theology at Our Lady of the Lake University. In 1992, Fr. Richard was ordained and served the community as Pastor of a number of San Antonio churches. The youngest in a family of 7, he was preceded in death by sisters: Carlota Garza, Carmen Bonazza, Rachel Gonzales and brother, Jesse Pena. He is survived by beloved sisters: Connie Solis and Inez Stierstorfer; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 9th at 8:30 A.M. at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 A.M. and a Funeral Mass to be concelebrated at 11:00 A.M. with Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette as main celebrant.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 747 SW 39th St., San Antonio, TX 78237.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
