Richard Marshall Kendrick III, "Dickie", passed away July 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born September 24, 1947 in Brownfield, Texas to Glory Gaines Kendrick and Richard M. Kendrick Jr, both deceased. He is survived by numerous family members.

Dickie and family moved to Bandera in 1953 where he attended St. Stanislaus School through the sixth grade. He then moved to San Antonio completing junior high at Texas Military Institute and graduating from MacArthur High School in 1965. Dickie was a 1972 Southwest Texas University graduate, a Son of the Republic of Texas, a Son of the Texas Confederacy and a Lifetime Texas Oilman.

He lived having fun, gaining knowledge and loving his family and friends. A wonderful, one of a kind man who leaves most excellent and beautiful memories to those who knew him.

There will be a private interment followed by a 2021 Springtime gathering.

Memorials may be given to Seguin Texas Animal Rescue Fund. ARF website: http://arf-texas.org.

Arrangements by Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera, Texas.