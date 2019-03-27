Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Richard Martens
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Marianist Residence Chapel
520 Fordham Ave.
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marianist Residence Chapel
520 Fordham Ave.
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Marianist Residence Chapel
520 Fordham Ave.
Richard Martens Obituary
March 24, 2019
Bro. Richard Martens died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Marianist Residence in San Antonio. He had been battling a blood disorder over the past two years. He was 88 years old and had lived Marianist religious life for 69 years.

He was born in St. Louis, MO. His parents were Charles and Helen (Donovan) Martens. His grade school education was at St. John the Baptist Parish Grade School in St. Louis. His first years of high school were at St. John the Baptist but he finished his high school education at the postulate at Maryhurst in Kirkwood, MO.

After his first vows in 1949, he earned a B.A. in History at St. Mary's University, San Antonio; over the years, he also received a B.A. in Music and a M.A. in Theology from St. Mary's. He served in high school ministry from 1952 until 1985. His first years were at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis and Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee. His last 24 years were at Central Catholic. He had a variety of roles, teacher, coach, administrator, counselor, and always glee club.

Throughout his life, Bro. Richard was involved with music. He formed and led a musical group called "His Brother's Children' which performed extensively here and also in Europe.


In 1985, he began to serve in parishes and grade schools with his musical skills. He was the liturgist and musician for parishes. He was the organist at the Air Force Retirement Village and the Army Residence Community from 1987 until most recently. He served at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Helotes. He was at the Westside Catholic School as music teacher and director of development. He taught music at St. Mary's Grade School, Holy Rosary Grade School, Little Flower Grade School and St. Mary Magdalene Grade School. During this period, Bro. Richard was also involved in the formation activities for the Marianists.

Bro. Richard is survived by: his brother, Ed Martens, Midwest city, OK; his sister, Eileen Kuehl, Bartlett, TN: his nephew, Deacon Charles Kuehl, Ft. Smit, AR; and, his niece, Lee Ullery, St. Louis, Mo.




FUNERAL SERVICES

On Thursday, March 28, there will be a viewing at 6:00 PM and a Rosary at 7:00 PM in the Marianist Residence Chapel, 520 Fordham Ave.

On Friday, March 29, there will be a viewing at 3:00 PM followed by the Eucharist of Christian Burial at the Marianist Residence Chapel.

Interment in the Marianist Cemetery will follow immediately after Eucharist, followed by a reception and dinner at the Marianist Residence.

MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019
