Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clearfork Baptist Church
14116 US-277
Hawley, TX 79525
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Anson, TX
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Clearfork Baptist Church
Hawley, TX
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dillashaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Neail Dillashaw


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Neail Dillashaw Obituary

HAWLEY – RICHARD NEAIL DILLASHAW, 78, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Clearfork Baptist Church in Hawley. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born January 7, 1942 in Spur, Neail was a son of the late Charles Edward and Aila (Owens) Dillashaw. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving from June 20, 1960 to February 25, 1964. Neail married Linda Shipman February 11, 1966. He was a retail buyer for Winn's corporation and was also a carpenter. In 2010, Neail moved to Hawley where he was a member of Clearfork Baptist Church.

Neail was preceded in death by his parents and a son (Richard Neail Dillashaw, Jr.).

Survivors include his wife, Linda Dillashaw of Hawley; one daughter, Amanda Andrade (and husband, Daniel) Windcrest; three sons, Scott Dillashaw (and wife, Jill) of Melissa, Chris Dillashaw (and wife, Ann Marie) of San Antonio and Timothy Dillashaw (and wife, Jennifer) of Hawley; ten grandchildren, Todd, Claire, Brooke, Haggai, Anna, Sarah Grace, Katlyn, Avery, T. J. and Olivia.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -