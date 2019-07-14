|
September 6, 1929 - July 8, 2019
Richard Neal Brogan; Major, Retired US Army passed peacefully at 89 on July 8, 2019.
He was born September 6, 1929 to Thomas and Gladys Brogan. Richard lived life fully, valuing family, friends, Church, Community, and Country; demonstrating this daily through his actions.
Richard was preceded in death by parents; his sister Marie Thomas Brogan, SSND; son Richard W; and wife of 58 year, Lauralee. His is survived by his wife Allene Wilson Brogan, son David and wife Lea; daughter Deborah Contreras and spouse Eugene; and grandchildren Catherine, Scott, and Julia. He joined the Army after high school and was com- missioned as a 2Lt in 1958. Richard served in Germany, Fort Sill, and a tour in Korea during the Pueblo Crisis. Retiring in 1968 he began his second career as an insurance adjuster. He also helped establish and build Saint Dominic's.
Visitation and Rosary will be at Sunset Northwest, 6321 Bandera Road on July 21, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass will be July 22, 2019 at 12:00pm at Saint Dominic's Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram Road; committal to follow at 1:30 pm, Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019