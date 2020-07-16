Recording artist, evangelist, Christian radio personality, and Pastor Richard Pacheco Perez, 53, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on July 12, 2020.

Richard was born October 28, 1966 in San Antonio Texas, to Regino and Jovita Perez.

He is preceded in death by his loving mother Jovita Pacheco Perez and his brother in law Armando Martinez.

He is survived by his beloved father Regino (Sonny) Perez, his sisters, Yolanda Martinez, Diana Montoya (Ronnie), Linda Vidal (Edwin), Lisa Renteria (Mando), Erika Lopez (Eloy), His nieces and nephews, Pastors Monica Yvette Cortez (Ruben), Crystal Bueno (Adam), Priscilla Martinez (Ricky), Cruz Renteria, Yesenia Martinez, Zachary Vidal, Jared Lopez (My Boy), Regina Lopez, and Ceci Lopez. He also has numerous great nieces and nephews whom he loved greatly.

Richard Perez was a well-known Tejano Gospel Artist. He completed 8 Christian Albums. He was also well known for his radio ministry "Ministerios De Poder" which aired on numerous different radio stations. He also pastored "San Antonio Worship Center." His ministry has led many souls to Jesus. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy that we all cherish in our hearts. Mi Ultima Cancion no sera cuando me muera…

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.