MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard Paul Keating


1940 - 2019
Richard Paul Keating Obituary

Richard Paul Keating, 79 years old, went home to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Nov. 20th, 2019.

Rick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on October 14th, 1940, Rick had a zest for life. He lived his final years in San Antonio enjoying time with his family, shooting, hunting and fishing. Rick was a supporter of the ASPCA and his last two dogs were rescue dogs, Bandy Girl, and Ms. Bears.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Marjorie Keating and granddaughter, Reagan Paige Keating. He is survived by his brother, Scott Keating; sons, Rex Keating and his wife Tisha, Ricky Keating and his

wife Jaime; grandchildren, Michael Keating, Ryan Keating, Rayce Keating,

Matthew Keating and great grandson, Mason Keating along with many friends and associates.

The funeral service Is schedule for 10:00AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston St. To leave a note for the family visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 5, 2019
