June 15, 2019
Mr. Richard R. Castillo age 87 of San Antonio passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mr. Castillo was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Marie Castillo. He is survived by his wife, Isabel Castillo; daughters, Sylvia Ann Castillo (Raul), Norma Castillo Hodge (Richard); grandchildren, Celeste Nicole Castillo, Annette Marie Castillo, Shaun Phillip Hodge; numerous extended family members.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 26, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at The Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, June 27, at 9:30 A.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 210 St. Ann St., San Antonio, Texas 78201.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019