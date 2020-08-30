1/1
Richard R. Spillman
Richard R. Spillman served in the USAF & Army Reserves, known best as "Uncle Ricky" to immediate family and friends.

Uncle Ricky is survived by Brother, Michael M Spillman, Nephew Michael M Spillman, his adored and most loved Great Nieces, truly a second father to both, Sydney Marie Spillman & Katelyn Elizabeth-Anne Spillman, Niece and Nephew Anthony & Christina Speller and adored great Nephew Kayden Speller as well as extended family & friends. Uncle Ricky was a man of honor and devotion who will greatly be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at Sunset Funeral

home located at 910 N Loop 410 E, 78232, on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 am followed by Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Service
09:00 AM
Sunset North Funeral Home
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
2104957770
