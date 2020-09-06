1/1
RICHARD R. VILLANUEVA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Villanueva (Captain V, Mr. V) entered into rest August 29, 2020 after a year and a half long, courageous battle with Mesothelioma. He handled his illness with grace and was still taking care of others until his time of rest.

He was preceded in death by his parents Benita and Luciano Villanueva and brother Luis Villanueva. Richard impacted the lives of many and will be remembered for his kindness, humor, ability to fix anything, and as an avid golfer. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother in law, teacher, coach, brother, uncle, and servant of the Lord. He will be missed dearly but will always remain in our hearts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Olga Villanueva; children Melissa, Richard (Colleen), Mark, and Marcy, and beautiful grandchildren Luciano, Olivia, Isabella, Parker, and Christian. He is also survived by siblings Benito Villanueva, Rogelio Villanueva, Johnny Villanueva, Elida Estrada, and Diana Sloan and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who adored him.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and hospice staff who cared for him until he was called home to the Lord.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Castle Hills Christian Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved