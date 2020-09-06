Richard Villanueva (Captain V, Mr. V) entered into rest August 29, 2020 after a year and a half long, courageous battle with Mesothelioma. He handled his illness with grace and was still taking care of others until his time of rest.

He was preceded in death by his parents Benita and Luciano Villanueva and brother Luis Villanueva. Richard impacted the lives of many and will be remembered for his kindness, humor, ability to fix anything, and as an avid golfer. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother in law, teacher, coach, brother, uncle, and servant of the Lord. He will be missed dearly but will always remain in our hearts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Olga Villanueva; children Melissa, Richard (Colleen), Mark, and Marcy, and beautiful grandchildren Luciano, Olivia, Isabella, Parker, and Christian. He is also survived by siblings Benito Villanueva, Rogelio Villanueva, Johnny Villanueva, Elida Estrada, and Diana Sloan and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who adored him.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and hospice staff who cared for him until he was called home to the Lord.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Castle Hills Christian Church.