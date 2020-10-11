Richard R. Zule, born on October 6, 1961 was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 58.

As a young child, he discovered his talent for basketball. He played varsity basketball for Lanier High School and played in numerous competitive leagues. His parents were the foundation of his work ethic. Richard learned hard work while working with his Dad at the art of tile work. His work ethic was well recognized while working at CPS Energy in which he earned his way becoming a foreman.

Richard was loved and will greatly be missed especially by his wife of 34 years, Beatrice Zule; children, Richard Kyle Zule, Jennifer Janell Zule, and Aaron James Zule; grandchildren, Amelia and Ezekiel Zule; sisters, Yvette Z. Martinez (Joe), Diana Z. Martinez, and Sandra Zule.

The Zule family would like to extend a warm thank you to Lorena Villarreal from Brightstar Care.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2PM until 7:30PM with a Rosary recited at 6 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Friday, October 16, 2020 a procession will depart at 9:30AM for a 10AM Grave Side

Service at San Fernando

Cemetery III.