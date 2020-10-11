1/1
RICHARD R. ZULE
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard R. Zule, born on October 6, 1961 was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 58.

As a young child, he discovered his talent for basketball. He played varsity basketball for Lanier High School and played in numerous competitive leagues. His parents were the foundation of his work ethic. Richard learned hard work while working with his Dad at the art of tile work. His work ethic was well recognized while working at CPS Energy in which he earned his way becoming a foreman.

Richard was loved and will greatly be missed especially by his wife of 34 years, Beatrice Zule; children, Richard Kyle Zule, Jennifer Janell Zule, and Aaron James Zule; grandchildren, Amelia and Ezekiel Zule; sisters, Yvette Z. Martinez (Joe), Diana Z. Martinez, and Sandra Zule.

The Zule family would like to extend a warm thank you to Lorena Villarreal from Brightstar Care.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2PM until 7:30PM with a Rosary recited at 6 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Friday, October 16, 2020 a procession will depart at 9:30AM for a 10AM Grave Side

Service at San Fernando

Cemetery III.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 07:30 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Rosary
06:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
San Fernando Cemetery III
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved