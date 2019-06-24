|
|
July 1, 1946 - June 20, 2019
Richard Ramirez Gonzales joined our lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on July 1, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. Richard is reunited in heaven with his parents and brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Irene, children Elizabeth, Esther, Evonne and Richard Jr, siblings Elida, Reynaldo, Irma, Robert, Ernestina, Petra, Rosaelia, Luis and Richard A, 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He retired from VIA and enjoyed several years with his family before he passed. He was a loving father, loving husband, cowboys dedicated fan, loved to fish, loved music and working on cars. His sense of humor and smile will be missed but not forgotten.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm that evening. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a 10am Chapel Service. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on June 24, 2019