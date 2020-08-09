Richard S. Ayala Sr., a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend and co-worker, died July 31, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19. He was 75, and his death came just nine months after that of his wife Mary Rose "Rosie" Felan Ayala. Richard graduated from Lanier High School in 1963, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Kelly Air Force Base. Wise and skilled, he knew so much about so much. Few questions stumped him, and he always seemed to know exactly what to say. He had a smile that was impossible not to return and a twinkle in his eye impossible to forget. He was an all-around handy man. There wasn't an alternator he couldn't replace, a faucet he couldn't repair, or a ceiling fan he couldn't install. In all these ways and more, Richard helped relatives and friends and did it without hesitation. Above all else, though, he had the biggest, most compassionate heart. His capacity to love was beyond words. He was his wife's caretaker for several years before her death from Parkinson's disease. He used his last breaths to make a phone call to hear that his daughter was recovering from COVID-19. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Rosie, his parents Ricardo and Blanca, and his brother Albert. He's survived by his daughter, Rosalie "Mootsie"; four sons, Richard "Junger," Robert (Yolanda), Roger (Jenny) and Raymond (Evonne); two sisters, Elaine and Macie; 15 grandchildren, Ricardo, Tlaloc, Aurelio, Roger Jr. "Roo," Michael, Albert, Rebeca, Jacob, Raven, Phoebe, Caesar, Alex, Raymond Jr., Jaimee and Andrew; great-granddaughter Bella; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews he adored as they always will adore him.

Those who loved him hope and pray he found solace in knowing they all wanted desperately to be with him at the end, and that they'll honor his legacy by continuing to care for one another. It was heartbreaking not to be able to say goodbye. So, goodbye, friend.Goodbye, Tiny.Goodbye, Uncle Richard.

Goodbye, Grandpa.Goodbye, Dad.

Thank you for all the ways you showed us how much you loved us. We will miss you for the rest of our lives. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at San Fernando Cemetery III, 1735 Cupples Road.