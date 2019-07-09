|
July 5, 2019
On July 5th, 2019, Richard S. Villanueva passed away at the age of 89.
Richard was born in Eagle Pass, Texas to Guadalupe and Ricardo Villanueva. He was a star football and baseball athlete at Edgewood High School and graduated in 1950. Richard had a successful semi-pro baseball career. He played for Garza Finance, National Credit Clothiers, and Jordan Ford. He was a supporter of auto racing and sponsored many race car drivers at San Antonio Raceway. On September 16, 1956, Richard married the love of his life, Belia Dominguez and were married for 63 years. They founded Creswell Wrecker Service in 1958 and sold the business in 1996 to enjoy retirement.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister Dolores Salas. He is survived by his wife Belia Villanueva, brothers Bobby "Burrhead" and Juan "Blackie" (Irene), numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East.
A prayer service will be held Thursday, July 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Sunset North. He will be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway.
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019