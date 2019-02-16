Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady Of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Salazar Reyes Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Salazar Reyes Sr. Obituary
November 9, 1946 - February 7, 2019
Richard Salazar Reyes, Sr., was called home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019 at the blessed age of 72. He was born November 9, 1946 in San Antonio, TX, to Benigno and Petra Reyes.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and was proud to have served his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy Reyes.
He will be greatly missed by his children Isabel Reyes, Laura R. Martinez (Ronnie), Maria R. Cordova (Nicolas), Richard Reyes, Jr., Juan A. Reyes (Laura), Carlos F. Reyes; grandchildren Matheo, Alejandro, Isabella, Ronnie Jr, Antonio, April, Julia, Louisa, Nicolas, Jonathan, JozzLynn, Embry, Christopher, Richard, Richard III, Miranda, Carlos; 7 great-grandchildren, as well as extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM for an 11:30 AM Mass at Our Lady Of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now