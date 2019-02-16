|
November 9, 1946 - February 7, 2019
Richard Salazar Reyes, Sr., was called home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019 at the blessed age of 72. He was born November 9, 1946 in San Antonio, TX, to Benigno and Petra Reyes.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was proud to have served his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy Reyes.
He will be greatly missed by his children Isabel Reyes, Laura R. Martinez (Ronnie), Maria R. Cordova (Nicolas), Richard Reyes, Jr., Juan A. Reyes (Laura), Carlos F. Reyes; grandchildren Matheo, Alejandro, Isabella, Ronnie Jr, Antonio, April, Julia, Louisa, Nicolas, Jonathan, JozzLynn, Embry, Christopher, Richard, Richard III, Miranda, Carlos; 7 great-grandchildren, as well as extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM for an 11:30 AM Mass at Our Lady Of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2019