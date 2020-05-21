Richard Samuel Wright was born March 31,1944 and passed away at his home on May 18, 2020 in Rio Medina, TX. He was born in San Antonio to William and Jessie Wright. He is survived by his wife, Eilene Wright; daughters, Michele (Leyton) Mangold, Cassandra (Tony) Pete, and Laurinda (Brandon) Mann; grandchildren, Nyla Pete, Sonny Mann, Nora Pete, Jolie Mann, Kingston Mangold, Kolton Mangold, Korey Mangold, and Kandi Mangold; sisters, Jessie Beatrice McNary, Barbara (Roger) Beck; sister-n-laws, Margie Wright, Jonnie Jo Wright. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Jessie Wright; siblings, Norma, Colleen, Floyd, Burl, Jon Christian, Thomas Marshall, and Ronald (Speedy); granddaughter, Victoria Wright-Bippert. Richard spent most of his childhood on the Smith Ranch in Boerne, TX. He worked with his dad and siblings on the ranch and played football in school. He joined the Marine Corp at the age of 17 without completing high school. He finished 1st in his class in Aviation Ordnance School. Richard served in the USMC stationed at El Toro, Guantanamo Bay, and Okinawa, Japan. After he married Eilene, he served in the Vietnam War. After returning a year later, he started college at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos where he earned a Math and Physics degree. He taught one year at Kingsborough Middle School at Harlandale ISD. He worked for South Central Bell in Gretna, LA, Southwestern Bell in San Antonio, and as an independent telephone contractor before retiring from AT&T in 2006. He was a member and volunteer of the Sons of the American Revolution (San Antonio Chapter #4) and Sons of the Republic of Texas where he served as Secretary for the Alamo Chapter. Richard was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was an avid world traveler, visiting all seven continents with his wife. He enjoyed playing the guitar and making music with his friends and family. He enjoyed watching sports, genealogy, coin collecting, and taking pictures of his loved ones for memory albums. He truly loved his family. He was a huge supporter and active participant of his kids' and grandkids' activities. He will be dearly missed by all. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, Texas. Please Note; the number of people allowed in church is limited to 120 for the Mass of the Resurrection. Face coverings are required and social distancing shall be practiced.