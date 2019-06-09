January 25, 1938 - May 23, 2019

Richard Sanchez, Architect passed away at the age of 81 on May 23, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas. Richard was founder and owner of Richard Sanchez Architects Inc. for 39 years. Notable projects include University Hospital, Lanier High School and numerous K-12 projects for SAISD, NISD, South San ISD among others. He was an avid marathon runner participating in New York, Boston, Honolulu and many other national events. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Fernando Sanchez and mother, Antonia Gonzalez and his son, John R. Sanchez. He is survived by his long time girlfriend, June Thompson. Daughter, Laura Janaveras and son, Thom Sanchez; stepchildren: Heather Barta and Matthew Thompson; grandchildren: Lillian Sanchez, Amelia Sanchez, Tyler Janaveras and Stormy Janaveras; step-grand children: Jacki Houston Davidson, Amanda Barta and Susan Barta; step-great grandchildren: Holden Davidson and Elena Aguero along with many wonderful friends and neighbors.



There will be a recitation of the rosary Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.



You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary