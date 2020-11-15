Richard "Rico" Silvas, age 70, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in San Antonio after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Richard was born on November 20, 1949 to Sgt. (Ret) John and Carlota Silvas (both deceased) in San Antonio, Texas. He completed high school at Luther Burbank High School in 1968. Shortly after high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, he returned to San Antonio and began working at SAWS and later at Trinity University in data services. Richard retired from USAA as a Customer Relations Director after a career spanning 22 years.

In the early 80's, Richard served with the Children's Miracle Network. This would be the beginning of his community service career. He served with the St. James the Apostle Catholic School Board during his children's attendance. At St. Luke Catholic Church, he served in the following capacities: President of the Men's Club, Chairman of the Annual Wild Game Dinner, and Buyer of the Annual Walter Gerlach Stockshow Committee.

Among his many hobbies, he loved hunting, fishing, and cooking. Richard was always there for his family and friends, and he never passed judgement on people. He was a dedicated and loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He cherished life and his many blessings.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rene Silvas. He is survived by his son, Ron Silvas; daughters, Kim Caballero (Manuel) and Deidra Marin (Billy); sister, Carol Silvas; grandchildren, Sean Silvas (Ivelisse), Lexy Caballero, Isiah and Mya Marin. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Daniel Juarez, Dr. Jesse Medellin, and the nursing staff at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital. Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78212. There will be a private interment held for the immediate family at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

