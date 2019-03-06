|
August 8, 1928 - March 3, 2019
Richard Slavin, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 3. He was a devoted husband, loving and supporting father and grandfather. He was a lifelong resident of San Antonio. He graduated from San Antonio Technical and Vocational High School in 1945. He attended the University of Texas where he received his degree in Architecture.
He was a 60- year member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church where he was very involved. He served as President of the Parish Council and 2 times as President of the CYO. He coached the first ever CYO girls' softball team, leading them, in their second year, to winning the city championship. He won the God in Youth award from the National CYO. He was also nominated by St. Gregory's and was awarded the Lumen Gentium Award from the Archdiocese, for his dedication of time and talents as architect on may projects at the church. His was the proudest of the addition of the Adoration Chapel to the main church building. Joy and Richard were members of the Rose of Sharon Holy Family Guild.
He was a member of the former San Antonio Sertoma Club. As an architect, preserving historic buildings was important. In order to help that cause, he was a member of the San Antonio Conservation Society where he served as vice chair and then chairman of a food both at NIOSA for more than 50 years and has passed down that booth to his daughter.
He was a member of the AIA and Texas Society of Architecture. He recently retired from Munoz and Company where in addition to his regular duties, he coached the company co-ed softball team.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as the wonderful years of camping with friends and family at Camp River View.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joy. Children Deborah Slavin, Rick Slavin, Kim Hayden and husband Terry, Allison Schmidt and Husband David. As well as grandchildren Cody, Garrett, Ava, Julie and Jessica.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7th 5-7 pm with Rosary immediately following at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church 700 Dewhurst Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78213. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, March 8th also at St. Gregory.
In Lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Richard's name to the Presentation Nuns or any .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019