Richard Thomas Brady ("Dick") was born September 3, 1930, in Carrizo Springs, Texas to Paul Howard Brady and Josephine Viola (Hill) Brady. On November 1, 2020, Dick left this world to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ.

It is fitting that Dick's last day on earth was All Saints Day as he was truly a saint to his family and friends. Dick was a passionate family man and would do anything for his family and you didn't have to be related by blood for him to consider you family. He was a loving and devoted husband, and a great father.

Dick grew up in Carrizo Springs on a small ranch where he was the youngest of four children. His siblings, Milton Brady, Mildred Pegues, and Frances Woody, all proceeded him in death. He was active in school activities at Carrizo Springs High School playing football, basketball, and baseball. Dick was voted "Best All Around Boy" his senior year.

Dick became the first member of his family to attend college. He entered Texas Agricultural and Mechanical College, later Texas A & M University, in 1948. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline Patrick ("Jacquie"), and they remained married for 57 years, until her death in 2011.

Dick served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 through 1956 at Randolph Field and in Warrington, England. While in England, Dick and Jacquie traveled extensively throughout Europe and created many lasting memories. After serving his country, Dick worked for Lone Star Producing Company as a petroleum landman for seven years, while also attending St. Mary's University Law School. After receiving his law degree, Dick worked for Cox, Smith, Smith, Hale & Guenther (now Dykema Cox Smith) specializing in oil and gas law until his retirement in January 2010.

Dick was also heavily involved in the San Antonio community. He supported all his children's endeavors and attended all of their extracurricular activities. He was president of the Alamo Heights Little League for three years. He was active at St. Pius X Catholic Church, was a Trustee of the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Children's Foundation, active in the downtown Rotary Club, and was a member of the Oil and Gas Law Section of the Texas Bar Association, serving as its chairman in 1984. He was also a member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen, the San Antonio Association of Petroleum Landmen and was a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Dick was a member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in San Antonio.

Dick and Jacquie had three children, Richard Kevin Brady (Shannon) of Austin, Brian Patrick Brady (Karen) of San Antonio, Maura Therese Brady Costello (Tim) of Dallas. There are seven grandchildren, Tom Brady, Catherine Brady, Tyler Brady (Taylor), Allison Brady McNairy (Jack), Abigail Brady Wilson (Palmer), Caitlin Costello, and Erin Costello and two great grandchildren.

Dad was loved and cared for by the Caregiving Professional Group led by Maite and her team; Dawn, Juanita, Saskia, and Lauren.

Honorary pallbearers Charlie Smith, David Spoor, and Paul Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation. A private funeral mass and burial will be held on November 6, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church.

