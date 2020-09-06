1/1
RICHARD V. FRAGOSO
Richard V. Fragoso was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the blessed age of 99.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents Roberto and Rosa Fragoso; beloved wife Rebecca Fragoso; daughter Sylvia Perez; son Richard Fragoso Jr and granddaughter Melody. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his sons Robert Fragoso (Terry), Reynaldo Fragoso (Margaret); grandchildren; Christy, Francesca (Darin), Andrea(Javier), Rene(Cristal), Bianca(Joey), Christopher(Barbara); great-grandchildren; Elisa, Adelyn, Corabelle, Olivia, Camila, Elliana and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.

Richard was born March 14, 1921, in Dallas, TX. He was a U.S Air Force veteran of both WW2 and Korea. He continued on to become one of San Antonio's most successful and longest-working Professional Tile Setters for over 40 years.

He will live forever in the hearts and spirits of his family and friends.

Services:

Rosary will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 11:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church (600 Oblate Dr., 78216). Funeral Mass will

follow at 11:30 AM.

Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery 1:00 PM.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Rosary
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
SEP
10
Interment
01:00 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
