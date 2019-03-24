|
|
September 2, 1935 - March 17, 2019
Richard V. Gonzales, age 83, passed away March 17, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on September 2, 1935 to Lucio and Irene Gonzales in San Antonio, TX. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and a loving husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Henry.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Richard; sister, Doris; brothers, Lucio Gonzales, Jr., and Raymond, Roy, and Robert Gonzales.
The visitation will be 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, followed by a 9 a.m. funeral at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa
.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019