Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Richard Gonzales
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard V. Gonzales


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard V. Gonzales Obituary
September 2, 1935 - March 17, 2019
Richard V. Gonzales, age 83, passed away March 17, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on September 2, 1935 to Lucio and Irene Gonzales in San Antonio, TX. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and a loving husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Henry.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Richard; sister, Doris; brothers, Lucio Gonzales, Jr., and Raymond, Roy, and Robert Gonzales.

The visitation will be 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, followed by a 9 a.m. funeral at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa
.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now