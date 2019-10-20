|
Richard William "Dick" Agnew, 86, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on October 12, 2019.
Dick was a native of San Antonio where he raised his family and enjoyed a career as an ordained Baptist minister and for many years served as a civil employee in military aviation at Kelly AFB. A graduate of Brackenridge High School, he enlisted in the USAF and served in Korea. He later graduated from Southwest Texas State University and The University of The State of New York. Dick was a skilled hobbyist, aviation buff, mechanic, and DYI expert.
Dick's Life of personal ministry included serving as a deacon, lay minister, choir member, an ordained pastor and a bible study/Sunday school leader.
He was a member of the Fellowship of San Antonio. Dick was a much-loved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin. He was blessed with a large blended family.
Dick was serious-minded, loyal and at times stubborn but always willing to share his ideas and skills with others. He taught his son and grandson the joy of working with one's hands.
Dick is survived by Jane, his wife of 42 years; children, Dara Agnew Wandel, Lisa Larralde (Xavier), Len G. Briley (Jan); grandchildren, Jess Agnew (Cassandra), Meghan Agnew, Laura Wandel, W. Lee Wandel (Kelsey), Tiffany Keithley, Laura and Olivia Briley; Great Grandchildren, William Wandel, Colbee and Cash Keithley plus many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service and Internment will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at The Fellowship of San Antonio (23755 Canyon Golf Road, San Antonio, TX).
