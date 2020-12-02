Richard "Ricky" William Cox, usually known as Rick or Ricky was born 27 Nov 1940 in Walled Lake, Michigan to Charles Richard Cox and Doris Viora Peterson Cox. He was the fourth of six children. His parents moved to San Antonio during the early 1940's where his father was involved in top-secret Military operations. Rick graduated from Thomas Edison High School in San Antonio in 1959. On 11 May 1963, he married the love of his life, Betty Jo Fore and welcomed Betty Jo's children, Mark and Tammy as his own. Soon another son, Jeffrey Richard Cox joined the family. Rick owned three Full-Service Gas Stations in San Antonio and later worked at several Chevy dealerships. In their retirement years, he and Betty Jo loved to go to antiques shows, garage sales and flea markets in search of treasure. Rick passed away peacefully at his home and will be buried next to Betty in Lockhart Municipal Burial Park in Lockhart, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Association in honor of Rick.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

FRIDAY,

DECEMBER 4, 2020

2:30 PM

LOCKHART MUNICPAL

BURIAL PARK

