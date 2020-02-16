|
|
LTC Richard William Graham, DPM, of San Antonio, TX, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, after a struggle with congestive heart failure. Known as Dick to his family and friends, he was born February 22, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Warren and Edna Graham. He graduated from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia, PA, in 1959 and was then commissioned into the US Army. He met the former Geraldine (Gerri) Lorraine Happel, also a US Army officer, and they married on April 8, 1961. They resided in multiple locations in the US and Europe over the course of his 25-year military career. After his transfer to the US Air Force mid-way in his career, his last duty assignment was Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After his retirement, he went back to school at the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) and obtained a degree in history, one of his passions. He also worked at United Services Automobile Association (USAA) as an investment advisor. Dick loved gardening and he attended the Academy of Learning in Retirement as both a student and instructor where he and Gerri made many friends. He and Gerri were also well loved by their neighbors and by their lifelong friends from the military. Dick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Gerri, his spouse of over 55 years, predeceased him on December 22, 2016. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Virginia Graham of Collegeville, PA, and Stephen and Sandra Graham of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren: Rebekka Sprick, Jonathon Graham, Andrew Graham, Phillip Graham, Julia Poirier, and Kenneth Graham; a sister-in-law: Linda Graham; and a nephew: David Graham. Dick will be privately interred with honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery next to his beloved spouse, Gerri, in a private ceremony with his sons and grandchildren. Friends and extended family are invited to honor him at a wake in his home on February 29, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020