1/1
RICHARDENE (SAPENTER) KEYS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARDENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

God welcomed his child, Richardene Sapenter Keys into eternal rest on November 4, 2020. Born to Richard and Dorothy Sapenter, Richardene grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Sam Houston HS. She went on to receive her B.A. in education and English from the University of Incarnate Word and then a master's degree from Trinity University.

An avid reader, writer and devoted educator, Richardene taught English and Reading at Escobar MS and E.T. Wren MS in the Edgewood ISD for 31 years. While employed at Edgewood, Richardene re-met and married the love of her life, Rev. Dr. Henry J. Keys, Jr, former pastor of Willow Park Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). From this union, two daughters, Dorothy and Laura were born. Her memory is kept alive by her daughters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends.

Richardene was very active at her church, Willow Park Christian Church (118 Honey Blvd, SA TX 78220), which is where her visitation will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at Lewis Funeral Home Tuesday, November 10, at 11 am. Willow Park Sr. Pastor Rev Dr. JB Brown III officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved