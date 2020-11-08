God welcomed his child, Richardene Sapenter Keys into eternal rest on November 4, 2020. Born to Richard and Dorothy Sapenter, Richardene grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Sam Houston HS. She went on to receive her B.A. in education and English from the University of Incarnate Word and then a master's degree from Trinity University.

An avid reader, writer and devoted educator, Richardene taught English and Reading at Escobar MS and E.T. Wren MS in the Edgewood ISD for 31 years. While employed at Edgewood, Richardene re-met and married the love of her life, Rev. Dr. Henry J. Keys, Jr, former pastor of Willow Park Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). From this union, two daughters, Dorothy and Laura were born. Her memory is kept alive by her daughters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends.

Richardene was very active at her church, Willow Park Christian Church (118 Honey Blvd, SA TX 78220), which is where her visitation will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at Lewis Funeral Home Tuesday, November 10, at 11 am. Willow Park Sr. Pastor Rev Dr. JB Brown III officiating.