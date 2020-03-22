|
Rick Collett was born to Frank and Sunny Collett on January 14, 1951 in San Antonio, TX. After spending his early years there, his family moved to Blanco in 1959. He left high school at age 17 to enlist in the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam.
A platoon leader and demolition specialist, Collett saw combat as a sergeant in the 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles, with the 4th infantry. A decorated soldier, he left the service with an honorable discharge in 1971 and later attended San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Austin, studying journalism and English literature.
A restless, inquisitive soul with a quick sense of humor, Collett later traveled and lived in Mexico, where he was briefly a stringer for the Associated Press, and then in Argentina, working on a ranch in the northern province of Salta.
After marrying Maureen McIver, his wife of 13 years, and moving to Cape Cod, MA, he completed his degree in education at Bridgewater State University, in Bridgewater, in 1991.
Trained by Teach for America, the national educational leadership organization, Collett became a dedicated bilingual educator from 1992 to 2006, first teaching elementary school and English as a Second Language to low income children in Mission, Texas. He later taught in the public school districts of San Antonio, Galveston, and Victoria.
Always a reader and a writer, Collett retired in 2006 to work full-time on a trilogy, titled The Adventures of James Morgan, based on his experiences in Vietnam and Latin America. The book was the passion of his life and he worked on it for 50 years, exploring his relationships and his lifelong battle with PTSD. He completed it shortly before his death of natural causes on February 16, 2020 in San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters: Pat Wood and Nancy Harper-Smith of Blanco, TX, as well as nieces, Kathy Wood of Twin Sisters, TX, Denise Rooney of Morgan Hill, CA and nephews, James Wood of Austin, TX and Butch Dechert of Blanco, TX.
A private ceremony with military honors will be held later at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.