July 14, 1975 - February 17, 2019
Retired MSgt Rick Tobey, Jr. passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Abilene, TX. He was born on July 14, 1975 at Luke AFB , AZ to Retired CMSAF Larry Richard and Pamela Tobey, Sr. He is survived by his parents; his loving wife of 8 years: Grace Tobey; children: Nikolas Tobey, Jessika Tobey, Michael Tobey; sister: Cynthia Magnuson; sisters and brothers in laws; nieces and nephew: Madison and Samantha Magnuson, Ruby De Hoyos, Jose Luis Meza II; Uncle: David Tobey; mother-in-law: Gricelda Quintana and extend family members of the Quintana and Arredondo family; his fur baby Lola and many friends.
Rick was a loving husband, father and son who adored his family very much. His hobbies were building radio control cars; enjoyed watching NASCAR and Formula Race but his main hobby was astronomy. Huge sports fan of his Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians. He was a high school track star and he was a decorated warrior in the Air Force where he proudly served his country where he later retired with numerous merits. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will begin on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6p-9p with a Rosary beginning at 7p at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 with a 12p Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made in his name to the , 12672 Silicon Drive, Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78249.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019