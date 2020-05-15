Rickey "Rick" Lee Neill Sr., 77, of Hot Springs passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Arkansas Hospice, CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, AR. He was born on December 24, 1942, in Galesburg, IL. Rick moved to Richland, Washington in 1945 and Graduated from Richland High School in 1961. Rick married his beautiful wife of 57 years, Jean Porter, on April 12, 1963, and they lived for several years in Richland, WA. In 1967 they moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he began working for Brown Shoe Company. Rick and Jean relocated to Warren, Arkansas in 1969 where they decided to purchase a successful business and raise their two sons, Rickey Lee Neill, Jr and David William Neill. In 1970 Rick began working for Genesco Shoe Company. Rick made his final career move to San Antonio Shoemakers in 1981. Rick retired in 2012 after 45 distinguished years in the shoe business. He was viewed as a leader in the SAS Company and the shoe industry. Rick was passionate about providing for his family and taking care of the people with whom he worked. Rick was known for his sense of humor and his ability to put people at ease. Rick was a team player, but he was willing to say what others in the room wouldn't. One of Rick's favorites quotes was, "People know when you care, and they know when you don't." Rick truly cared about others, and he let them know. In his free time, Rick relished antique hunting and spent many happy days with Jean traveling and exploring both new and favorite sites for special pieces to add to their eclectic collection. After retiring, Rick enjoyed maintaining and working in his own antique booth where many customers appreciated the easy conversation and friendly salesmanship that served him so well throughout his career. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Gene and Madlyn Neill of Richland, Washington. He is survived by three brothers: Phil (Pam) of Richland; Steve (Karen) of Richland; Mike of Richland. He is also survived by his two sons Rickey Lee, Jr (Kathryn) of Maumelle, David William of Hot Springs, three grandchildren (Jason, Zadie, and Nathan), and six nephews and nieces (Brian, Kevin, Tim, Megan, Madison and Brandon). At his request, there will be no service. The family would like to thank the caring staff of CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Hospice Care. Donations or memorials may be sent to National Jewish Medical Center, 1400 Jackson St. Denver, CO 80206, www.nationaljewish.org . Dr. Stephen Frankel provided excellent care during Rick's 20 year battle and became a close friend. Please feel free to leave comments and memories on the online Guestbook at Gross Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR www.GrossFuneralHome.com .
Published in Express-News on May 15, 2020.